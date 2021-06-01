Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General
BELGIUM
01.06.2021
Courtesy Video
Opening remarks by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Affairs Ministers’ session via video-conference
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799419
|VIRIN:
|210601-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374417
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General
LEAVE A COMMENT