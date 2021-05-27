Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father's Day Shout outs - MAJ Mudd

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    05.27.2021

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Maj. James Mudd, from Round Rock, Texas, a battalion executive officer assigned to the 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, sends well wishes to family back home this Father’s Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 09:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 799406
    VIRIN: 210527-D-IE486-962
    Filename: DOD_108374323
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: KW
    Hometown: ROUND ROCK, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father's Day Shout outs - MAJ Mudd, by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout out
    Holiday
    Soldiers
    Kuwait
    Father's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT