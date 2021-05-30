Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HNLMS De Zeven Provincien

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HNLMS De Zeven Provincien (F802) during of At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021.
    (Video courtesy of Royal Netherlands Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 05:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799386
    VIRIN: 210530-O-NO901-3332
    Filename: DOD_108374115
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNLMS De Zeven Provincien, by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    STRIKFORNATO
    Formidable Shield 2021
    At-Sea Demo
    HNLMS De Zeven Provincien

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT