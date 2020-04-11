NATO Experts – How does NATO respond to disinformation?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure. From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the security issues that matter directly from the experts. “Citizens must be confident that the information they receive is correct. At NATO, we assume the responsibility of being transparent and honest in our communications. But as citizens, we all bear the responsibility of countering disinformation,” says Baiba Braže, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy. In this episode, we look at how the threat of disinformation has evolved in recent years, and break down NATO’s response. All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.