There was Easter Egg Hunt Event in Camp Walker Kelly Field to celebrate the Easter Egg week.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 00:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|799367
|VIRIN:
|210403-A-PL439-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108373882
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, 47, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Easter Egg Hunt, by SGT Hyun jae Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT