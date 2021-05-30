Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Guardian 21 LFX

    NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, BULGARIA

    05.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, Bulgaria — U.S. Army Soldiers, the Bulgarian Armed Forces, and the Defense Forces of Georgia work together for a live-fire exercise in order to improve interoperability and deterrence in support of Saber Guardian at Novo Selo Training Range, May 30, 2021. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Cote).

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 17:57
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Guardian 21 LFX, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    LFX
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1stCavDiv
    SaberGuardian21

