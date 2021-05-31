We The Marines - The Final Moments

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time ever, female recruits have been trained at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. The recruits were required to meet all graduation requirements in order to earn the coveted title of Marine.



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)