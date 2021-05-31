Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We The Marines - The Final Moments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    For the first time ever, female recruits have been trained at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. The recruits were required to meet all graduation requirements in order to earn the coveted title of Marine.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799346
    VIRIN: 210531-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108373401
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We The Marines - The Final Moments, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Female Recruits
    Integrated Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT