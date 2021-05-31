For the first time ever, female recruits have been trained at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. The recruits were required to meet all graduation requirements in order to earn the coveted title of Marine.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799346
|VIRIN:
|210531-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108373401
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, We The Marines - The Final Moments, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT