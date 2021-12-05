Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition Day 3 Round Up

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2021

    Video by Spc. Erin Conway, Spc. Dominique Crittenden, Sgt. Gavin Lewis, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Moore and Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition day 3 round up.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799344
    VIRIN: 210512-A-JI367-004
    Filename: DOD_108373398
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition Day 3 Round Up, by SPC Erin Conway, SPC Dominique Crittenden, SGT Gavin Lewis, SFC Joseph Moore and SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South)

    Republic of Korea (Korea

    South Korea
    Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army

