Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition: Meet the Competitors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A run down of Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition's competitors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799343
    VIRIN: 210512-A-JI367-002
    Filename: DOD_108373397
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army's 2021 Best Warrior Competition: Meet the Competitors, by SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South)

    Republic of Korea (Korea

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Best Warrior Competition
    Eighth Army
    Baseball Cards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT