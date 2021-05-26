NATO Allies practise refuelling at sea during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez performs fuelling at sea (FAS) with RFA Fort Victoria A387 from Royal Navy HMS Queen Elizabeth, leading the UK Carrier Strike Group. SNMG2 is a core part of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force (NRF). SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez is now participating in NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 together with HMCS Halifax (Royal Canadian Navy), HDMS Absalon (Royal Danish Navy), NRP Alvares Cabral (Portuguese Navy), FS Normandie (French Navy) and ITS Andrea Doria (Italian Navy). Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here. NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.



SHOTLIST



00:00:00:00 VARIOUS SHOTS STANDING NATO MARITIME GROUP TWO (SNMG2) FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ APPROACHING UK ROYAL FLEET AUXILIARY FORT (RFA) VICTORIA A387 FOR FUELLING AT SEA (FAS) 00:00:22:39 MEDIUM SHOT SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ GUNMAN FIRES TO PASS INITIAL MESSENGER LINE TO RFA FORT VICTORIA A387 FUELLING STATION 00:00:35:44 VARIOUS SHOTS NAVY OFFICERS OF THE SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ MAINTAIN THE TENSION IN THE DISTANCE LINE 00:01:00:30 VARIOUS SHOTS SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ REFUELLING FROM THE RFA FORT VICTORIA A387 STATION 00:02:36:32 WIDE SHOT ITS ANDREA DORIA D553 TAKING UP ITS PLACE AS SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) SHIP TOWARDS THE REAR OF THE SHIPS REFUELLING 00:02:46:15 # ENDS