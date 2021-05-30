Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayanihan | First Sergeant Mark Mangio

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Mark Mangio with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, reflects on his Filipino heritage and his time in service during Asian America Pacific Islander month, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 18:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799323
    VIRIN: 210530-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108372866
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Bayanihan | First Sergeant Mark Mangio, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines
    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    API
    3d MLG
    1st Sgt Mangio

