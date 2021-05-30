U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Mark Mangio with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, reflects on his Filipino heritage and his time in service during Asian America Pacific Islander month, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Madison Santamaria)
This work, Bayanihan | First Sergeant Mark Mangio, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
