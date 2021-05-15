Portuguese Air Force Master Sergeant Hugo Amonte speaks about his role during At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 07:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799317
|VIRIN:
|210515-O-NO901-1134
|Filename:
|DOD_108372718
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Portuguese Air Force Master Sergeant Hugo Amonte interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
