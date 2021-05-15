CDR Stefan Thomsen speaks about his role during At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 07:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799316
|VIRIN:
|210515-O-NO901-1133
|Filename:
|DOD_108372717
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CDR Stefan Thomsen Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT