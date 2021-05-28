Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational troops (MNE, TUR, USA, UK, ITA, HUN, LAT) prepare for the distinguished visitor’s day for Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.28.2021

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Multinational troops (MNE, TUR, USA, UK, ITA, HUN, LAT) prepare for the distinguished visitor’s day for Steadfast Defender 2021. Troops share procedures and equipment during a static display. US tanks fire at simulated targets during the DV day rehearsal. (NATO video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brett Dodge, USN)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799314
    VIRIN: 210528-N-D0455-001
    Filename: DOD_108372695
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: RO

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

