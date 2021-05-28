Multinational troops (MNE, TUR, USA, UK, ITA, HUN, LAT) prepare for the distinguished visitor’s day for Steadfast Defender 2021. Troops share procedures and equipment during a static display. US tanks fire at simulated targets during the DV day rehearsal. (NATO video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brett Dodge, USN)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 05:51
|Location:
|RO
