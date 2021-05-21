Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d LAR MCCRE B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, perform patrols during Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Fort Pickett, Va., May 21-22, 2021. A MCCRE is an exercise designed to formally evaluate a unit's combat readiness and if successful, the unit will achieve apex status and is deemed ready for global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 08:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799306
    VIRIN: 210521-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_108372616
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: US

    This work, 2d LAR MCCRE B-Roll, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2dMARDIV #2dLAR #MCCRE #Readiness #FtPickett

