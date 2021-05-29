Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian Pacific Heritage shared by troops at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- 5/29/21 -- Louise Young, raised on Okinawa, sings a love song in Japanese called "Tsugunai" at the Camp Lemonnier Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Culture Fair. Troops from all branches gathered today at the camp's recreational facility today to share music and presentations of cultural skills.
    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.
    As per the Camp Lemonnier Memo of 19 June 2021, the use of masks on camp is relaxed for those individuals who have been vaccinated. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799295
    VIRIN: 210529-N-YZ252-0135
    Filename: DOD_108372520
    Length: 00:00:35
    Language: Japanese
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian Pacific Heritage shared by troops at Camp Lemonnier, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    diversity
    Asian
    pacific
    #R2R
    #VCHINFO

