Asian Pacific Heritage shared by troops at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- 5/29/21 -- Louise Young, raised on Okinawa, sings a love song in Japanese called "Tsugunai" at the Camp Lemonnier Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Culture Fair. Troops from all branches gathered today at the camp's recreational facility today to share music and presentations of cultural skills.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

As per the Camp Lemonnier Memo of 19 June 2021, the use of masks on camp is relaxed for those individuals who have been vaccinated. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)