86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Tests Wings of RQ – 11 Ravens

Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) learn how to operate a small, unmanned aircraft system known as the RQ – 11 Raven at the Camp McGregor Operational Readiness Training Complex in New Mexico, May 27, 2021. The prospect of future careers in drone piloting, during and after military service, is attractive to many of the Soldiers participating in this course. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)