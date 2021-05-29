Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the fallen service members who never made it out of uniform; the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This video is a compilation of historical footage and acquired B-roll from throughout the National Mall area of Washington, D.C., May 29, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Tavarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799289
|VIRIN:
|210529-M-RH724-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108372429
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Memorial Day 2021, by LCpl Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
