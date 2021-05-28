(B Roll) Interview of Lt. Commander Blerim Hoxha

This is the interview of Lt. Commander Blerim Hoxha, who was a participant during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John W. Todd)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799286
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-WB015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108372375
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|AL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
