    Kearsarge Dedicates Airfield

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Boris 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210528-N-IK871-5003 NORFOLK (May 28, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) holds an airfield dedication ceremony in honor of Alma J. Powell May 28, 2021. Alma Powell, Kearsarge’s ship sponsor, is a military spouse, a civic leader and civil rights activist, who has advocated for women, children and minorities for more than four decades and has helped tens of thousands of disadvantaged people around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)

    USS Kearsarge
    LHD3
    Alma Powell

