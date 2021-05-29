210528-N-IK871-5003 NORFOLK (May 28, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) holds an airfield dedication ceremony in honor of Alma J. Powell May 28, 2021. Alma Powell, Kearsarge’s ship sponsor, is a military spouse, a civic leader and civil rights activist, who has advocated for women, children and minorities for more than four decades and has helped tens of thousands of disadvantaged people around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799284
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-IK871-5003
|PIN:
|5003
|Filename:
|DOD_108372373
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Dedicates Airfield, by PO3 Nicholas Boris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT