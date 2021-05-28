Kearsarge Dedicates Airfield to Sponsor & Civic Leader Alma Powell

210528-N-IK871-5003 NORFOLK (May 28, 2021) The crew of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) dedicated their airfield in the name of their ship sponsor, Alma Powell, May 28, 2021. Alma Powell, Kearsarge’s ship sponsor, is a military spouse, a civic leader and civil rights activist, who has advocated for women, children and minorities for more than four decades and has helped tens of thousands of disadvantaged people around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)
