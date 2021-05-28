Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Navy Official Holds Briefing on FY22 Defense Budget

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget briefs the news media on President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 defense budget, May 28, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799269
    Filename: DOD_108371606
    Length: 00:34:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Navy Official Holds Briefing on FY22 Defense Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
