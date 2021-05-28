Army Maj. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, director of Army budget for the assistant secretary of the Army for financial management
and comptroller briefs the news media on President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 defense budget, May 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 18:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799268
|Filename:
|DOD_108371604
|Length:
|00:41:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Top Army Official Holds Briefing on FY22 Defense Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT