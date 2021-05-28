Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mrs. Brittany Bean addresses JBLE

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Mrs. Brittany Bean, wife of deployed Major Nathaniel Bean, addresses Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. Mrs. Bean was invited to speak at the Presidential address as a representative of the Virginia education system and wife of a deployed service member.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 18:01
    Category: Interviews
    Location: VA, US

    President
    FLOTUS
    JBLE
    1FW
    Care Act

