Mrs. Brittany Bean, wife of deployed Major Nathaniel Bean, addresses Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. Mrs. Bean was invited to speak at the Presidential address as a representative of the Virginia education system and wife of a deployed service member.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 18:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799266
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-NF995-103
|Filename:
|DOD_108371549
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mrs. Brittany Bean addresses JBLE, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT