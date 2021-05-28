President Biden visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-roll package features the arrival of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. In his first Presidential visit to JBLE, Biden was greeted by wing leadership, state officials and civic leaders before giving a speech to an audience of Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors. First Lady Jill Biden and POTUS expressed their gratitude to service members in the lead-up to Memorial Day weekend; shaking hands and taking pictures with several in attendance.