Central Virginia VA Health Care System's Executive Director, Mr. J. Ronald Johnson, shares a message of thanks to the families of more than a million service members who, in the words of President Abraham Lincoln, "have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the alter of freedom." (Official CVHCS Video By T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799254
|VIRIN:
|210528-O-PJ332-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108371120
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Virginia VA Health Care System Memorial Day Message, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
