    Central Virginia VA Health Care System Memorial Day Message

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System's Executive Director, Mr. J. Ronald Johnson, shares a message of thanks to the families of more than a million service members who, in the words of President Abraham Lincoln, "have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the alter of freedom." (Official CVHCS Video By T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799254
    VIRIN: 210528-O-PJ332-001
    Filename: DOD_108371120
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Central Virginia VA Health Care System Memorial Day Message, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

