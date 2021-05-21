Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Junior-Senior High School teacher wins Teacher of the Year Award

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Desert Junior-Senior High School teacher, Jason Spitzer, shares his thoughts after winning the 2021 Kern County Teacher of the Year award. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

