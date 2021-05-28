U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division thank the Pueblo community

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division thank the members of the Pueblo community for their support in Pueblo, Colorado, May 28, 2021. The Soldiers are deployed to the Pueblo Community Vaccination Center to provide whole-of-government support providing vaccinations to community members. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)