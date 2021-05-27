Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTC Belew Memorial Day Message

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by John Wollaston 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    LTC Crystal Belew delivers her Memorial Day message to the Soldiers, civilians and family members of the 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 799238
    VIRIN: 210527-A-WT211-857
    PIN: 280521
    Filename: DOD_108370928
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Belew Memorial Day Message, by John Wollaston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

    Memorial Day
    Special Events

