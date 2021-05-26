North Dakota Soldiers from 131st MP Co arrived on Camp Ripley, May 14, 2021 for annual training. The unit took part in a joint training exercise with UH-72 Lakota Air Ambulances of the 376th Aviation Regiment Nebraska National Guard. (Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799236
|VIRIN:
|210528-Z-DY230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108370926
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
North Dakota National Guard Trains on Camp Ripley
