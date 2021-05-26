Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    North Dakota Soldiers from 131st MP Co arrived on Camp Ripley, May 14, 2021 for annual training. The unit took part in a joint training exercise with UH-72 Lakota Air Ambulances of the 376th Aviation Regiment Nebraska National Guard. (Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799236
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108370926
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    North Dakota National Guard Trains on Camp Ripley

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Nebraska National Guard
    North Dakota National Guard
    Military Police
    Mass Causality
    131 MP Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT