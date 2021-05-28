Heritage of Honor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allen Kale’iolani Hoe, a Vietnam veteran and former civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, shares how a Vietnam-era flag became a reminder of purpose for generations of combat soldiers. That spirit continues to drive this Hawaii native and his family toward generations of service to the military.



Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto