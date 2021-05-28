Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage of Honor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Allen Kale’iolani Hoe, a Vietnam veteran and former civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, shares how a Vietnam-era flag became a reminder of purpose for generations of combat soldiers. That spirit continues to drive this Hawaii native and his family toward generations of service to the military.

    Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799235
    VIRIN: 210528-D-AR128-902
    Filename: DOD_108370925
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage of Honor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    Vietnam Veteran
    DGOV
    AAPI
    Featured Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT