Heritage of Honor

Allen Kale’iolani Hoe, a Vietnam veteran and former civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, shares how a Vietnam-era flag became a reminder of purpose for generations of combat soldiers. That spirit continues to drive this Hawaii native and his family toward generations of service to the military.
Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto
