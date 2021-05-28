President Joe Biden delivers remarks to celebrate the progress made in the fight against COVID-19
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|798737
|Filename:
|DOD_108370162
|Length:
|00:24:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks to Celebrate the Progress Made in the Fight Against COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT