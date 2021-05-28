Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks speaks to military survivor families gathered at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors seminar, May 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|798616
|Filename:
|DOD_108369937
|Length:
|00:30:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Deputy Defense Secretary Speaks to Military Survivor Families at Seminar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT