“The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps and the Saluting Battery practice for the May 28, 2021, Friday Evening Parade.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|798559
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-GN436-494
|Filename:
|DOD_108369866
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drum and Bugle Corps, Saluting Battery, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
