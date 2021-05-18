Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transatlantic Division Summer Water Safety Message

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    John Adams, the Director of Programs & Business U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Transatlantic Division, talks to everyone about the importance of water safety as the warmer weather starts setting in for Northern Virginia.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:04
    Category: PSA
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    Engineers
    USACE
    Winchester
    Water Safety
    Transatlantic

