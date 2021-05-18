John Adams, the Director of Programs & Business U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Transatlantic Division, talks to everyone about the importance of water safety as the warmer weather starts setting in for Northern Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|798440
|VIRIN:
|210518-D-HH537-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108369740
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
This work, Transatlantic Division Summer Water Safety Message, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
