Boating Safety with Captain Dave: Bloopers

This video highlights a few outtakes from the Naval Safety Center's (NAVSAFECEN) "Boating Safety with Captain Dave" video, which is part of NAVSAFECEN's 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety Campaign.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|798433
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-N0114-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_108369731
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
