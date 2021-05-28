video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/798021" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Memorial Day, we take a moment to reflect on our history of past wars and the men and women whom has paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. This video features past major conflicts from World War II to 9-11. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Grabriel Tavarez)