This Memorial Day, we take a moment to reflect on our history of past wars and the men and women whom has paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. This video features past major conflicts from World War II to 9-11. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Grabriel Tavarez)
