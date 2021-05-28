Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Tavarez 

    Communication Directorate             

    This Memorial Day, we take a moment to reflect on our history of past wars and the men and women whom has paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. This video features past major conflicts from World War II to 9-11. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Grabriel Tavarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 798021
    VIRIN: 210528-M-RH724-1001
    Filename: DOD_108369208
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day, by LCpl Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #Marines #MILITARY #HonorThem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT