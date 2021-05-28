Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew searches for 10 people missing in the water near Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. Eight people were rescued and two people were recovered deceased by Coast Guard surface assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796818
|VIRIN:
|210528-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108367984
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
