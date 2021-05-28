Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew searches for 10 people missing in the water near Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. Eight people were rescued and two people were recovered deceased by Coast Guard surface assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796818
    VIRIN: 210528-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108367984
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

