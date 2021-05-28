Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day: Honoring the Fallen

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josh Buxton 

    The United States Army Field Band

    US Army Field Band created video product paying tribute to all those who have made the greatest sacrifice on behalf of this nation. Includes the Commanding General, Military District of Washington, and imagery from Arlington National Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:11
    Length: 00:02:02
    This work, Memorial Day: Honoring the Fallen, by SSG Josh Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

