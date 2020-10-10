Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Middle East District Mission Video

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Middle East District is to provide high quality design, construction, and related support services to the U.S. military and allied nation mission partners throughout the Middle East.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796815
    VIRIN: 201010-A-ND890-1010
    Filename: DOD_108367965
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    USACE
    Construction
    Middle East
    Transatlantic
    TAM

