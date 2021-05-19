At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021 B-Roll

Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796812
|VIRIN:
|210519-O-NO901-0328
|Filename:
|DOD_108367947
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
