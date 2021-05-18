Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Norwegian Navy Participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Formidable Shield 2021

