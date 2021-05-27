Making the Grade

Goodfellow’s School Age Program and Child Development Center recently underwent an evaluation by their respective accreditation organizations. Learn a little bit about accreditation standards and how the School Age Program and CDC did!
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796807
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZB472-441
|Filename:
|DOD_108367920
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT