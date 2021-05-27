Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making the Grade

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s School Age Program and Child Development Center recently underwent an evaluation by their respective accreditation organizations. Learn a little bit about accreditation standards and how the School Age Program and CDC did!

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796807
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZB472-441
    Filename: DOD_108367920
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Child Development Center
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    School Age Program
    holiday accreditation

