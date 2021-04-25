You're the Key to Motor Vehicle Safety: Distracted Driving No. 2 That Text Can Wait

Naval Safety Center “Distracted Driving" Video PSA on texting and driving in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.
The campaign launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.
