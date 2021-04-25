Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You're the Key to Motor Vehicle Safety: Distracted Driving No. 2 That Text Can Wait

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Safety Center

    Naval Safety Center “Distracted Driving" Video PSA on texting and driving in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.

    The campaign launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796802
    VIRIN: 210425-N-TZ524-1006
    Filename: DOD_108367876
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: VA, US

    This work, You're the Key to Motor Vehicle Safety: Distracted Driving No. 2 That Text Can Wait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Distracted Driving
    NAVSAFECEN
    Motor Vehicle Safety Campaign
    You Are the Key

