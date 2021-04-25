You're the Key to Motor Vehicle Safety: Distracted Driving No. 2 That Text Can Wait

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Safety Center “Distracted Driving" Video PSA on texting and driving in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.



The campaign launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.