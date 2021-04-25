Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Five Motorcycle Safety Tips

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Catalina Magee 

    Naval Safety Center

    Check out these top five tips for safe motorcycle riding from the Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN). This video is part of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.

    The campaign, launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.

    The Naval Safety Center acts as the safety advocate for the fleet by preserving warfighting capabilities and combat lethality through the use of modern technology to maintain statistical data, identify hazards and reduce risk to people and resources.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796798
    VIRIN: 210423-N-TZ524-1011
    Filename: DOD_108367742
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VA, US

    Motorcycle Safety
    Motor Vehicle Safety
    You Are the Key

