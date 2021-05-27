Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patterson Medical and Allied Health Education Programs Graduation Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen receive certificates in a graduation ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force for completion of Wright-Patterson Medical and Allied Health Education Residency Programs, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796797
    VIRIN: 210527-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367728
    Length: 01:09:32
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, Wright-Patterson Medical and Allied Health Education Programs Graduation Ceremony, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    NMUSAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

