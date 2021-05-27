Airmen receive certificates in a graduation ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force for completion of Wright-Patterson Medical and Allied Health Education Residency Programs, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 09:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796797
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367728
|Length:
|01:09:32
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wright-Patterson Medical and Allied Health Education Programs Graduation Ceremony, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT