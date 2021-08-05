We are the JTFAC

Camp Lemonnier's Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center (JTFAC) is a collection of eight different laboratories combined into one forensic analysis capability in the U.S. Africa Command area of operations. Evidence processed in this lab assists global military operations by tracking down adversaries, rooting out their supply chains, and providing evidence for prosecution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|05.08.2021
|05.28.2021 07:09
|Video Productions
|796792
|050821-F-FN125-9001
|DOD_108367613
|00:03:01
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|1
|1
