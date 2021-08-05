We are the JTFAC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Lemonnier's Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center (JTFAC) is a collection of eight different laboratories combined into one forensic analysis capability in the U.S. Africa Command area of operations. Evidence processed in this lab assists global military operations by tracking down adversaries, rooting out their supply chains, and providing evidence for prosecution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)