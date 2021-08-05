Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are the JTFAC

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Camp Lemonnier's Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center (JTFAC) is a collection of eight different laboratories combined into one forensic analysis capability in the U.S. Africa Command area of operations. Evidence processed in this lab assists global military operations by tracking down adversaries, rooting out their supply chains, and providing evidence for prosecution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 07:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796792
    VIRIN: 050821-F-FN125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108367613
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    This work, We are the JTFAC, by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

