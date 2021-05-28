Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: Army SFAB Advisors train Djiboutian soldiers

    DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Batailion d'intervention rapide (BIR) practice infantry tactics during a lesson hosted by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), in Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed BIR through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796790
    VIRIN: 210528-F-BY642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108367611
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Broll: Army SFAB Advisors train Djiboutian soldiers, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4
    1CTCS
    infantry
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Armed Forces of Djibouti

