U.S. Army Specialist Adolfo Lechunga, Delta Company 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment from the Minnesota National Guard gunner, shares his experience giving Marine military police Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) familiarization at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Interoperability training helps prepare joint forces to operate effectively and efficiently across a wide range of potential military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 07:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|796789
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-BY642-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367610
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Specialist Adolfo Lechunga interview, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
