    Specialist Adolfo Lechunga interview

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Specialist Adolfo Lechunga, Delta Company 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment from the Minnesota National Guard gunner, shares his experience giving Marine military police Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) familiarization at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Interoperability training helps prepare joint forces to operate effectively and efficiently across a wide range of potential military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 07:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796789
    VIRIN: 210528-F-BY642-8001
    Filename: DOD_108367610
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialist Adolfo Lechunga interview, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Marines
    infantry
    military police
    ITAS
    Improved Target Acquisition System

