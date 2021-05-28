Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF 21-3 Week Two Recap Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Marisa King, 96th Bomber Task Force director of operations, talks about the second week of operations during Bomber Task Force 21-3 at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 06:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796786
    VIRIN: 210528-F-SC126-9001
    Filename: DOD_108367592
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 21-3 Week Two Recap Video, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT